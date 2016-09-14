Berkeley Boulevard work progresses
By News-Argus Staff
Published in News on September 14, 2016 11:57 AM
News-Argus/SETH COMBS
Work progresses on North Berkeley Boulevard. Officals said the road-widening project could be completed by next month.
Work is progressing along North Berkeley Boulevard, from Royall Avenue to New Hope Road, with officials anticipating the completion of the road-widening project in October. Read the full story in Thursday's edition of the Goldsboro News-Argus....
