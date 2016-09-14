Full Size Full Size

News-Argus/STEVE HERRING

Southern Wayne High School ROTC Cadet Lt. Col. Austin Peedin, cadet squadron commander, salutes as the U.S. flag is raised Friday morning during the school's 14th annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony. In the background at left are members of the 916th LRS of the 916th Air Refueling Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.