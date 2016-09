Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 15

<< "Salvation Army requests help to restock food pantry" - "Man charged in smoke alarm scam" >>

Hospital project moves forward

By Steve Herring

Published in News on September 15, 2016 9:57 AM

Two reimbursement resolutions totaling $45 million were approved Wednesday for two projects at Wayne Memorial Hospital. The bulk, $38 million, is for the planned renovation and expansion of the hospital's surgical suite. The other $7 million is to replace four...