Man charged in smoke alarm scam

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on September 15, 2016 1:56 PM

A Kenly man has been charged after Fremont residents began complaining that a man was telling them he was with the Summerville Fire Department and was collecting donations for inspecting smoke alarms. Billy Wayne Steen, 41, of 586 Boswell Road,...