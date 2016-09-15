North Berkeley to be completed in October
By Rochelle Moore
Published in News on September 15, 2016 9:57 AM
News-Argus/SETH COMBS
Luis Garbajal, surrounded by dust, mans a jackhammer while working on the widening of North Berkeley Boulevard on Tuesday.
Crews are in the final stages of the yearlong road widening of North Berkeley Boulevard with an expected completion in October. The surface of the road, from Royall Avenue to New Hope Road, was milled several weeks ago in...
Please log in to see full story.