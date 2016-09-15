Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 15

<< "Wreck snarls traffic on Wayne Memorial" - "Several eateries get 'B' score" >>

North Berkeley to be completed in October

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on September 15, 2016 9:57 AM

News-Argus/SETH COMBS Luis Garbajal, surrounded by dust, mans a jackhammer while working on the widening of North Berkeley Boulevard on Tuesday.

Crews are in the final stages of the yearlong road widening of North Berkeley Boulevard with an expected completion in October. The surface of the road, from Royall Avenue to New Hope Road, was milled several weeks ago in...