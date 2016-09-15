Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 15

Salvation Army requests help to restock food pantry

By Becky Barclay

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Janice Sauls looks over a list of accepted canned goods in the nearly empty pantry of the Salvation Army on Wednesday.

The Salvation Army's food pantry, which provides food to the hungry of Wayne County, is bare. "It has been empty for about a month now," said Lt. Sherrie Stokes with the Salvation Army. "We have people coming in every...