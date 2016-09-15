Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 15

<< "Wreck snarls traffic on Wayne Memorial Drive" - "Students charged with damaging patrol car" >>

SJAFB exercise may cause delays at gate

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on September 15, 2016 8:12 AM

Local residents can expect an "aggressive increase of security operations" at all entry points to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, which may cause traffic delays at the gates today.

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base announced early this morning a planned, no-notice force protection increase exercise for the 4th Security Forces Squadron.

The entry points to the base and Seymour Johnson roadways will be manned by armed 4th Security Forces Squadron members throughout the duration of the exercise, according to a press release from the base.

The exercise is expected to have no operational effect on the 4th Fighter Wing agencies or the mission, and all support and services will continue with normal operations.