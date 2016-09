Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 15

<< "SJAFB exercise may cause delays at gate" - "Three assaults on women reported" >>

Students charged with damaging patrol car

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on September 15, 2016 9:57 AM

Three Southern Wayne High School students have been accused of damaging the hood of a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy's car when they stood on top of it to reportedly take a photo to post on Facebook. According to an incident...