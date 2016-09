Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 15

Three assaults on women reported

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on September 15, 2016 9:57 AM

There were three reports of assault on a female filed with the Goldsboro Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Tuesday. Around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening James Crawford Sr., 41, of 1709 S. Slocumb St., allegedly got drunk and...