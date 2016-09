Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 15

Woman escapes from patrol car

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 15, 2016 9:57 AM

A Cary woman was arrested Tuesday after she reportedly escaped after being arrested for driving a stolen vehicle. According to a press release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Christina Jean Manchester, 32, of 1118 Ivey Lane, Cary, was pulled...