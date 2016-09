Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 15

<< "Berkeley Boulevard work progresses" - "SJAFB exercise may cause delays at gate" >>

Wreck snarls traffic on Wayne Memorial Drive

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on September 15, 2016 5:55 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Scene of an accident at Wayne Memorial Drive Wednesday afternoon.

A wreck at the intersection of Wayne Memorial Drive and Country Day Road early Wednesday afternoon disrupted westbound and eastbound traffic for more than an hour. Deanna Leigh Spence, of 109 Club Road, LaGrange, was driving west on Wayne Memorial...