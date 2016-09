Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 16

<< "Judge Arnold Jones to appear in court Sept. 26" - "Son allegedly stabs father" >>

Board of Health passes rabies rules

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on September 16, 2016 10:09 AM

The Wayne County Board of Health passed a rule for rabies postexposure management for dogs and cats Wednesday, without discussion or public input. A public hearing had been announced in advance, but no one showed up to weigh in or...