Goldsboro High School alumnus to be honored by North Carolina Central University

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on September 16, 2016 10:09 AM

Full Size Full Size Christopher Jones

Goldsboro High School alumnus Christopher Jones said he is humbled to receive the Forty Under Forty Alumni Award. A graduate of North Carolina Central University, Jones will be honored tonight in Durham, along with 39 other NCCU alumni. Jones, 30,...