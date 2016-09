Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 16

Judge Arnold Jones to appear in court Sept. 26

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on September 16, 2016 10:09 AM

Judge Arnold Jones

An arraignment for Wayne County Superior Court Judge Arnold O. Jones II on bribery charges has been set for Sept. 26 at 10 a.m in federal court in Wilmington. The date on which Jones' trial will start remains undetermined....