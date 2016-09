Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 16

<< "Goldsboro High School alumnus to be honored by North Carolina Central University" - "Board of Health accepting applications" >>

Man arrested in Jan. 1 shooting

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 16, 2016 10:09 AM

Full Size Full Size Nathan McDuffie

A man was arrested Sept. 9 on charges stemming from a shooting on Jan. 1, according to a press release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. According to the press release, sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting call at...