Search results in arrest of suspect

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on September 16, 2016 10:09 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Members of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department serve a search warrant to the occupants of a home in the Stoney Creek Apartments on Thursday.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at the Stoney Creek Apartments around 2 p.m. Thursday when they discovered a man there that had allegedly shot at a vehicle on Wayne Memorial Drive earlier that day. Capt....