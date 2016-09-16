Son allegedly stabs father
By From staff reports
Published in News on September 16, 2016 10:09 AM
Full Size
News-Argus/SETH COMBS
Wayne County sheriff's deputies investigate the scene of a stabbing on Jake Drive in Dudley late Thursday evening. One person is in custody and one sent to the hospital.
Full Size
Gilberto Rodriguez Jr.
DUDLEY -- A son allegedly stabbed his father in the head with a knife late Thursday night around 9 p.m. in Dudley. According to Detective Eric Pierce with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Wayne County sheriff's deputies responded to...
Please log in to see full story.