Son allegedly stabs father

September 16, 2016

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Wayne County sheriff's deputies investigate the scene of a stabbing on Jake Drive in Dudley late Thursday evening. One person is in custody and one sent to the hospital. Full Size Full Size Gilberto Rodriguez Jr.

DUDLEY -- A son allegedly stabbed his father in the head with a knife late Thursday night around 9 p.m. in Dudley. According to Detective Eric Pierce with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Wayne County sheriff's deputies responded to...