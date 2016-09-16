Log in

Sign up

09/16/16 — Son stabs father in head with knife

View Archive

Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 16
<< "Man charged in smoke alarm scam" - "Donald Trump to visit Kenansville" >>

Son stabs father in head with knife

By Ethan Smith
Published in News on September 16, 2016 4:49 AM

Full Size

News-Argus/SETH COMBS

Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to a reported stabbing Thursday night in Dudley.

DUDLEY -- A son allegedly stabbed his father in the head with a knife late Thursday night around 9 p.m. in Dudley.According to Detective Eric Pierce with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, authorities do not currently know what led to the altercation...

Please log in to see full story.

Forgot password?

Not yet registered? Sign up - Subscribers register for free!

Read more about this change

Other Local News