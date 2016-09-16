Son stabs father in head with knife
By Ethan Smith
Published in News on September 16, 2016 4:49 AM
Full Size
News-Argus/SETH COMBS
Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to a reported stabbing Thursday night in Dudley.
DUDLEY -- A son allegedly stabbed his father in the head with a knife late Thursday night around 9 p.m. in Dudley.According to Detective Eric Pierce with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, authorities do not currently know what led to the altercation...
