Son stabs father in head with knife

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on September 16, 2016 4:49 AM

DUDLEY -- A son allegedly stabbed his father in the head with a knife late Thursday night around 9 p.m. in Dudley.According to Detective Eric Pierce with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, authorities do not currently know what led to the altercation...