Teen arrested for meth possession

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on September 16, 2016 10:09 AM

Full Size Full Size Regan Alexandra Modica

An 18-year-old was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop Wednesday on Park Avenue. Regan Alexandra Modica, 18, of 859 Parkstown Road, LaGrange, was stopped by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team. A search of...