Three local women make debut at North Carolina ball

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on September 16, 2016 10:09 AM

Three young women from Goldsboro recently made their debut at the 90th annual North Carolina Debutante Ball in Raleigh. The formal presentation of 190 young ladies from across the state highlighted last weekend's activities hosted by the Terpsichorean Club...