Woman charged in case of human remains found in freezer

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on September 17, 2016 6:03 PM

A woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the discovery of human remains in a chest freezer at 1723 B-Holly St. on May 27, according to a press release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Marcella Jean Lee, 56 of 1721-B...