Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 18

<< "Drug charges filed against man" - "North William Street building collapses" >>

Fire sends woman to hospital

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 18, 2016 12:19 AM

A fire at 503 Eunice St. Thursday afternoon just before 5:30 p.m. sent the elderly woman living there to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Firefighters received the call about the fire at 5:23 p.m. Thursday, and had the fire out...