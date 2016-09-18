Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 18

<< "Dunsmore: Transgender issue a 'hot potato'" - "Heroin crisis -- Trafficking: Law enforcement efforts" >>

Heroin crisis -- Addiction: A mother's loss

By Melinda Harrell

Published in News on September 18, 2016 12:19 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Carol Bowles speaks about the overdose death of her son, Charlie Bowles, at home in Pikeville. Ms. Bowles says her son desperately tried to recover from heroin addiction, but finding suitable treatment for him was a struggle. Charlie died March 2 of this year. He was 27 years old. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Ms. Bowles looks at a photo of her and her son posted on the Rehab to Recovery Network NC Facebook page. She began an effort to start a long-term recovery facility locally, Rehab to Recovery Villages, which has its own Facebook and Twitter, @rehab2recovery.

The ashes of Charlie Bowles sit on his mother's coffee table. Carol Bowles keeps them there, it's where she feels close to him, and in her grief that is what brings her some measure of comfort. On a Wednesday...