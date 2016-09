Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 18

Heroin crisis -- Trafficking: Law enforcement efforts

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on September 18, 2016 12:19 AM

Near the beginning of this year, a man riding an Amtrak to North Carolina from New Jersey ate an orange. He died instantly. His stomach was filled with balloons of heroin he was smuggling into the state, with every...