Miss Goldsboro contestants being sought

From staff reports

September 18, 2016

Contestants are being sought for the 2017 Miss Goldsboro and Miss Goldsboro Outstanding Teen pageant, planned for Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Paramount Theatre. Executive Director Shirley Proctor said the pageant is open to ladies between the ages of...