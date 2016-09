Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 18

<< "Fire sends woman to hospital" - "Omega Psi Phi leader to visit Goldsboro" >>

North William Street building collapses

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 18, 2016 12:19 AM

A single-story brick building on North William Street collapsed last week after a deteriorating roof caved in on the aging property. No one was inside or near the building when bricks began to fall from the structure, but concerns about...