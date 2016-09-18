Log in

Sign up

09/18/16 — Pikeville man honors missing Vietnam veterans

View Archive

Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 18
<< "Omega Psi Phi leader to visit Goldsboro" - "Shooting leads to charges" >>

Pikeville man honors missing Vietnam veterans

By Joey Pitchford
Published in News on September 18, 2016 12:19 AM

Full Size

News-Argus/SETH COMBS

Dennis Lewis shows an artist's rendering of a monument he hopes to help create to remember those military personnel who are still among the missing from the Vietnam War.

PIKEVILLE -- To his friends, Pikeville resident Dennis Lewis is known as a patriot. On Saturday he put that patriotism on full display, as he and several volunteers placed 41 crosses next to his home to honor the 41 North...

Please log in to see full story.

Forgot password?

Not yet registered? Sign up - Subscribers register for free!

Read more about this change

Other Local News