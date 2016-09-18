Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 18

Pikeville man honors missing Vietnam veterans

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on September 18, 2016 12:19 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Dennis Lewis shows an artist's rendering of a monument he hopes to help create to remember those military personnel who are still among the missing from the Vietnam War.

PIKEVILLE -- To his friends, Pikeville resident Dennis Lewis is known as a patriot. On Saturday he put that patriotism on full display, as he and several volunteers placed 41 crosses next to his home to honor the 41 North...