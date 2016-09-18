Pikeville man honors missing Vietnam veterans
By Joey Pitchford
Published in News on September 18, 2016 12:19 AM
Full Size
News-Argus/SETH COMBS
Dennis Lewis shows an artist's rendering of a monument he hopes to help create to remember those military personnel who are still among the missing from the Vietnam War.
PIKEVILLE -- To his friends, Pikeville resident Dennis Lewis is known as a patriot. On Saturday he put that patriotism on full display, as he and several volunteers placed 41 crosses next to his home to honor the 41 North...
Please log in to see full story.