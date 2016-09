Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 18

Shooting leads to charges

By From staff reports

One man was arrested on gun-related charges and another cited for marijuana possession Thursday after a drive-by shooting call led to a traffic stop, according to Goldsboro police. Wayne County sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting call at around 12:30...