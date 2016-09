Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 18

<< "Shooting leads to charges" - "Water line relocation means road upgrade" >>

Sunday in Park to feature poetry

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 18, 2016 12:19 AM

Sunday in the Park will feature the Passionate for Poetry Festival Oct. 2 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Herman Park. The finale of the Wayne County Reads celebration, which had been postponed earlier, will take place at this...