Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 18

<< "Heroin crisis -- Treatment: Limited options, increased needs" - "Miss Goldsboro contestants being sought" >>

Tractor ride to benefit Cures for Colors

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on September 18, 2016 12:19 AM

The second annual Eastern Carolina Tractor Ride takes off at the M.F. McCullen Jr. Farm Saturday, Sept. 24, at 2616 N.C. 55 East between Seven Springs and Mount Olive. All of the proceeds from the event go to Cures...