Water line relocation means road upgrade

By Steve Herring

Published in News on September 18, 2016 12:19 AM

MOUNT OLIVE -- The pending relocation of a water line signals progress on plans to upgrade U.S. 117 South to Interstate status, Mount Olive Town Manager Charles Brown said last week. The town board awarded a $113,196 contract to...