Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 19

<< "Place of prayer and film" - "Red Cross offers app to help military, vets" >>

County board to honor J.D. Evans

By Steve Herring

Published in News on September 19, 2016 9:53 AM

Wayne County commissioners will be in Mount Olive Tuesday to pay tribute to the late J.D. Evans, who served on the board for 12 years. A portrait of Evans will be unveiled and dedicated at 2 p.m. in the...