Gas shortage causing little effect locally

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on September 19, 2016 1:57 PM

News-Argus/JOEY PITCHFORD Though there are some gas stations that have run out of fuel, such as the Circle K on 2007 Wayne Memorial Drive, the gasoline shortage is expected to be short-lived.

In Wayne County, some gas stations have run out of gas, placed restrictions on certain grades of gasoline and limited the amount that customers are able to purchase, but for the most part, the gas shortage due to a gas...