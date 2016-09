Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 19

<< "Break-in reported at Eastern Wayne Discount" - "VA appointments changed" >>

Man beaten and robbed on Ash Street

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 19, 2016 9:53 AM

A man was beaten and robbed on East Ash Street last Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. According to a police report, Austin Elliott Harris, 22, was near 2421 E. Ash St. when three people jumped him and took $500 from...