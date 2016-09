Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 19

Part of Wayne Memorial Drive closed until further notice

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on September 19, 2016 5:34 PM

A portion of Wayne Memorial Drive has been shut down until further notice due to heavy rains in the area, said North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. J.K. Whitley around 4:45 p.m. this afternoon. The road is closed from...