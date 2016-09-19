Place of prayer and film
By Becky Barclay
Published in News on September 19, 2016 9:53 AM
News-Argus/SETH COMBS
Lt. Sherrie Stokes holds a prayer rock and explains how people are encouraged to write their prayers on notes that are displayed on the wall in the prayer room of the Salvation Army. Lt. Phillip Stokes looks at notes on the small table in the prayer room.
The Salvation Army is offering two new services to the Wayne County community with a community prayer room and movie night. The prayer room is a place where anyone can go and spend time in prayer. "There's a sign...
Please log in to see full story.