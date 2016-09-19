Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 19

Place of prayer and film

By Becky Barclay

September 19, 2016

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Lt. Sherrie Stokes holds a prayer rock and explains how people are encouraged to write their prayers on notes that are displayed on the wall in the prayer room of the Salvation Army. Lt. Phillip Stokes looks at notes on the small table in the prayer room.

The Salvation Army is offering two new services to the Wayne County community with a community prayer room and movie night. The prayer room is a place where anyone can go and spend time in prayer. "There's a sign...