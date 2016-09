Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 19

<< "County board to honor J.D. Evans" - "Man allegedly assaults officer" >>

Red Cross offers app to help military, vets

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 19, 2016 9:53 AM

The American Red Cross has unveiled its new free Hero Care mobile application designed to help members of the military, veterans and their families identify and access both emergency and non-emergency Red Cross services from anywhere in the world....