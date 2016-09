Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 19

Two charged with drug possession

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on September 19, 2016 12:14 PM

A LaGrange man was arrested Saturday when officers were patrolling Fairview Homes and smelled marijuana near where he was standing.Michael Kevin McGee, 41, of 408 D.W. James St., LaGrange, was allegedly standing outside of his vehicle in Fairview Homes when...