VA appointments changed

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 19, 2016 9:53 AM

FAYETTEVILLE -- Veterans receiving care at Fayetteville VA Medical Center can make appointments with their local VA audiology and optometry clinics without seeing their VA primary care physician first. The direct scheduling initiative is a major change in the way...