Wayne Community College offering nurse aide, phlebotomy courses

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 19, 2016 9:53 AM

Wayne Community College Continuing Education will hold several information sessions for its nurse aide and phlebotomy programs in October. Those interested in enrolling in Nurse Aide I, Nurse Aide II, or Phlebotomy Technician courses in the spring 2017 session...