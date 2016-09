Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 19

<< "Wayne Community College offering nurse aide, phlebotomy courses" - "Council to revisit solar farm request" >>

Woman robbed at gunpoint

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 19, 2016 9:53 AM

A woman was robbed at gunpoint behind the Days Inn at 801 U.S. 70 East last Tuesday night around 11:45 p.m. According to a police reportt, the woman was standing on the back side of Days Inn when she was...