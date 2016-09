Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 20

Court upholds first-degree murder conviction of Gary Metzger

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on September 20, 2016 10:46 AM

The North Carolina Court of Appeals upheld today the first-degree murder conviction of Gary Metzger for his role in the 2011 strangulation death of his sister, Jean Hubbard.Metzger appealed his conviction in October of 2014.See Wednesday's News-Argus for the complete...