Highway Patrol responds to 14 wrecks Monday afternoon
By Ethan Smith
Published in News on September 20, 2016 9:57 AM
News-Argus/SETH COMBS
First responders work in heavy rain to clear an overturned truck that blocked traffic along Wayne Memorial Drive between Hare Road and Saulston Road on Monday afternoon.
News-Argus/SETH COMBS
First responders work in a downpour to clear an overturned truck that stopped traffic along Wayne Memorial Drive between Hare Road and Saulston Road on Monday.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to 14 wrecks in roughly three hours and part of Wayne Memorial Drive was closed due to heavy rains and flooding in the area Monday afternoon. Sgt. J.K. Whitley with the Highway...
Please log in to see full story.