Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 20

<< "Wayne Community College nonprofit training available" - "Several speak against solar farm" >>

Highway Patrol responds to 14 wrecks Monday afternoon

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on September 20, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS First responders work in heavy rain to clear an overturned truck that blocked traffic along Wayne Memorial Drive between Hare Road and Saulston Road on Monday afternoon. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS First responders work in a downpour to clear an overturned truck that stopped traffic along Wayne Memorial Drive between Hare Road and Saulston Road on Monday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to 14 wrecks in roughly three hours and part of Wayne Memorial Drive was closed due to heavy rains and flooding in the area Monday afternoon. Sgt. J.K. Whitley with the Highway...