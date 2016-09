Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 20

Wayne Community College nonprofit training available

By From staff reports

Published in News on September 20, 2016 9:57 AM

Wayne Community College Continuing Education Services will offer a certificate program this fall for people who want to start or run a nonprofit organization. The Nonprofit Management Certificate Program consists of 14 class sessions designed to teach how to grow...