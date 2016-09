Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 21

<< "Crime of the week" - "Two charged in theft of gasoline" >>

Fremont deeds property to group

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on September 21, 2016 9:57 AM

The Fremont Board of Aldermen formally handed over a property lot to non-profit organization Renewal Place at their meeting Tuesday evening, the latest in a series of steps to allow the organization to build additional housing for low-income people...