Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 21

<< "Trump attracts thousands to Duplin County for rally" -

Head-on collision sends two to hospital

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on September 21, 2016 12:59 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO

A head-on collision between a white Ford Explorer and a red Volkswagen Jetta on Salem Church Road near Belfast Road early Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital.North Carolina Highway Patrolman J.T. Creech said the driver of the Jetta,...