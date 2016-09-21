Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 21

Scenes from downtown

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on September 21, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size Submitted photo Makeup artist Moni Brodie, center, prepares "Lovers Lane" actress Katrina Jeen's makeup while she sits next to the show's director and producer Karlton Clay. Clay listens to actor Nelson Davis read his lines before the show's next scene on Walnut Street Saturday.

Walnut Street received some dramatized love over the weekend. The fourth season of the "Lovers Lane" web series partially filmed downtown Goldsboro on Saturday, and the show's producer and director, Karlton Clay, couldn't be more proud of the cast and...