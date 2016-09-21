Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 21

Trump attracts thousands to Duplin County for rally

By Dennis Hill

Published in News on September 21, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING A Trump supporter walks through the Duplin County Events Center Tuesday evening. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING State Rep. Jimmy Dixon speaks during the Donald Trump rally Tuesday evening at the Duplin County Events Center. Dixon said that Trump's decision to come to Duplin "means that North Carolina matters, that eastern North Carolina matters, that you matter."

KENANSVILLE -- A boisterous crowd of nearly 6,000 people packed the Duplin County Events Center to hear Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday. Outside the venue, thousands more gathered around the building, straining to catch part of his...