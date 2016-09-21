Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 21

Trump rallies crowd in Kenansville

By News-Argus Staff

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING Donald Trump speaks Tuesday at a rally at the Duplin County Events Center in Kenansville.

KENANSVILLE -- A boisterous crowd of nearly 6,000 people packed the Duplin County Events Center to hear Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday. Outside the venue, thousands more crowded around the building, straining to catch part of his speech...