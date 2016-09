Local News > Archive > September 2016 > 21

Two charged in theft of gasoline

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on September 21, 2016 9:57 AM

Two people were charged by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office for stealing gasoline Monday night just after 9 p.m. According to a report filed with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Dillon Ellis Myers, 24, of 909 Chestnut St., Fremont,...